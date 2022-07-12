MCK Demands Probe Into Alleged Assault of Journalist Ian Byron

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has requested an investigation into an alleged assault on journalist Ian Byron, who works for the Nation Media Group.

In a statement on Tuesday, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the journalist had been attacked by unidentified individuals on Sunday at the Kakrao shopping center, in Migori county.

The attack occurred shortly after Byron reported harassment following a piece he wrote about Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, which the council claimed made the lawmaker uncomfortable.

According to the council, the matter was reported at Migori Police Station under OB No 28/10/7/22.

PRESS STATEMENT: The .@MediaCouncilK calls on the police to investigate an attack on Ian Byron, a journalist working for the .@NationMediaGrp who was assaulted by unknown people on Sunday 10th July at Kakrao shopping Centre in Migori County. pic.twitter.com/Uryhr52sKV — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) July 12, 2022

Omwoyo has urged authorities to act swiftly and see that the offenders are brought to justice.

He added that the commission strongly opposes assault cases against journalists and advised all professionals who may have been assault victims to file a formal report.

Additionally, he urged everyone who might have been impacted by a journalist’s work to file a complaint with the Media Complaints Commission.

“The council has noted with concern the rising cases of assaults targeting journalists and media enterprises from politicians in the recent past…The council has called upon the media industry to ensure solidarity and support for their colleagues in distress,” said Omwoyo.

