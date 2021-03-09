MCK Calls For Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) Submissions

The Media Council of Kenya has called for entries to the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) 2021. All MCK Accredited journalists working in Kenya are eligible to enter their published or broadcast stories between 1st June 2019 and 31st January 2021.

Consequently, the Council says it will not accept hard copy entries, advising journalists to make their submissions using the new AJEA online portal https://ajea.mediacouncil.or.ke . This is in line with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Entries should be stories published or broadcast on local media between 1st June 2019 to 31st January 2021.

The Council has expanded the number of awards categories to accommodate new media trends and emerging information dissemination platforms to include Best Website, Podcast of the year, and Best Primetime Bulletin. A new category to recognize stories on the global pandemic – Covid 19 has been included.

Winners will be awarded at a Gala dinner on 4th May 2021 at the culmination of the Annual

Media Summit 2021. Prizes will include: Cash, Trophies, and Certificates.

The Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) celebrates journalistic excellence and achievements in Kenya. The awards are the peak of a one-and-a-half-day

convention which provides an opportunity for partners to interact with media stakeholders, journalists, and media industry players on emerging issues and challenges facing the industry.

