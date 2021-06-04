MCK Announces Grants For Journalists Covering Climate Change, GBV

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on Kenyan journalists and media practitioners to apply for grants to support coverage of stories on Climate Change, GenderBased Violence and Constitutional/legislative developments in the country.

The call is open to MCK-accredited journalists and media practitioners upon successful presentation of an original and creative idea of not more than 100 words on the above thematic areas. The Ksh10,000 grant will support travel, communication, research, and meals during data collection and writing of the story.

Each grantee will work with the support of a mentor and undergo multiple trainings and skills upgrading sessions.

The grant is part of the Council’s focus on media development interventions geared towards improving media standards, creation and execution of media professional growth through development and training on specialised short courses and coaching on public interest issues.

“There is need to ensure that media coverage and content on the above public interest issues is not only professional and responsible, but is also fair, accurate comprehensive and informative, and provides a balanced and adequate opportunity for citizens,” said MCK Chief Executive Officer Mr David Omwoyo.

“The Grants Project for Journalists focuses on enhancing their capacity to report professionally across several themes. Through the project, we seek to enhance professional media coverage in Kenya and to develop a pool of journalists versed, mentored and able to report competently on key public interest issues,” added Mr Omwoyo.

Potential applicants can obtain details from the grant portal and should ensure that their stories are published or broadcast by end of 15th July 2021.

All applications must be submitted by Midnight on June 13, 2021.

