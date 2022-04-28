in SPORTS

Ex-Harambee Stars Player McDonald Mariga To Challenge Former Teacher In Kibra Duel

Former Inter Milan Player McDonald Mariga. [Courtesy]

Former Harambee Stars midfielder McDonald Mariga is back in elective politics and will be going to the Kibra MP seat in the August plebiscite.

The UEFA Champions League winner with Inter Milan lost to Imran Okoth in his first attempt to capture the seat in a by-election in 2019.

For the second time, Mariga was handed the United Democratic Alliance, UDA party ticket to challenge for post.

UDA is the party of Deputy President William Ruto.

He will be up against Orange Democratic Movement, ODM candidate Peter Orero, his former high school teacher at Kamukunji High School, Nairobi.

Orero contributed greatly to nurturing young talent and has served as the chairman of the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA).

Some of the players he has groomed includes Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga, Mariga’s brother Victor Wanyama.

