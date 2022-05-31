Ex-Inter Milan Midfielder McDonald Mariga Attacked On Campaign Trail

Former Harambee Stars midfielder McDonald Mariga was on Monday attacked while on a campaign trail in Kibra Constituency.

A video of the former UEFA Champions League winner with Inter Milan being attended to at a hospital with reported fractured left arm has surfaced.

Quick Recovery Mcdonald Mariga pic.twitter.com/1wblkAvbyJ — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) May 30, 2022

Mariga is challenging for the Kibra parliamentary seat for the second time in the August general elections on a UDA ticket.

His first attempt on the ruling Jubilee Party ticket ended in a defeat.

Kibra Constituency is considered a strong hold of Azimio La Umoja coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Mariga has condemned the violence and vowed to continue with his campaigns.

