MCAs Threaten To Impeach Sonko Over Wrangles With NMS

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have threatened to re-introduce the impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko should he withdraw the transfer of key county functions to the National Government.

This is following the escalation of wrangles between the Governor and the newly appointed Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) leadership.

The MCAs from both sides of the house apparently want the governor to consult them before going to court with respect to the Deed of Transfer.

Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo on Friday, May 1, 2020 announced that the embattled governor had to consult the assembly first.

Read: Sonko Impeachment To Be Called Off After MCAs Hold Meeting With Uhuru

“ Let the functions transferred remain with NMS as it is what he signed at State House. Before the governor reaches out to Uhuru, we are asking him to reach out to the assembly to assist him over the deed,” he said.

Further, Thuo warned Sonko against confronting President Uhuru Kenyatta adding that if he continues fighting NMS he would face a “tsunami”.

“We want to see progress and service delivery for Nairobi. Back and forth fighting with NMS will even add more problems as Nairobi is also battling against coronavirus,” he said.

Read Also: Sonko Hoards Deed of Transfer Documents From the National Treasury, Insists on Pulling Out

ODM’s Nairobi West MCA Maurice Gari echoed the sentiments by his colleague and called upon President Uhuru to give them the green light to finish Sonko off completely.

“We want to ask the President to let our hands-free to do our work as legislators if the governor continues with this push and pull over an agreement that he himself appended his signature to,” said Gari.

Consequently, Baba Dogo MCA Geoffrey Majiwa indicated that Sonko was behind the woes that Nairobians are currently facing.

“If the governor was doing his work in the right way, we couldn’t be in this situation. He needs to tell Nairobi residents what other things he signed without knowing. He might as well have even given away City Hall’s deed and we do not know,” he said. Read Also: ‘Power Comes and Goes’, Sonko Warns Uhuru’s Men At Harambee House Yesterday, April 30, 2020, Sonko was accused of refusing to release deed of transfer documents to the National Treasury. In a letter to Treasury by County Secretary Justus Kathenge to the National Treasury dated April 29, Sonko accused the Central government of breach of the terms of the deed of transfer of functions. “This is to inform you that I am under firm and clear instructions from His Excellency the Governor as chief executive officer of the Nairobi City County Government not to provide any related information,” reads the letter in part. Read Also: Sonko Links Withdrawal Of Security, Drivers To Recent Meeting With DP Ruto On April 22, the embattled governor threatened to move to court to terminate the deed of transfer, saying that he had not read the document before signing. Earlier in February, city MCAs had tabled a motion to have Sonko impeached. They were however directed to call off the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after visiting President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House. Apparently, the President asked the MCAs to divert issues that would be of hindrance to service delivery. Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu