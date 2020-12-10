MCAs Teargassed After Chaos Erupted At Kisii County Assembly

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) were teargassed on live Television following the chaos that erupted at Kisii County Assembly.

Apparently, two groups clashed at the County assembly regarding the impeachment of Speaker David Kombo.

The divide necessitated a section to block the entrance of the assembly, a move that did not go well with the rival group.

While addressing the press outside the assembly, Nyamasibi Ward MCA Samson Nyagaka and his faction were teargassed and chased away including the journalists who were present.

Read: Kisii County Female MCAs Clash Over “Respect and Submission” To Male Counterparts

Sources indicate that speaker David Kombo’s ouster was instigated after claims of misappropriation of county COVID-19 funds forcing a section of MCAs to aim for his blood.

Others are terming the move as political, filled with personal gains.

Chaos as MCAs are blocked from accessing the assembly chambers https://t.co/Jc0bogK3Mo via @YouTube — Miss Odhiambo. (@MallissaMercy) December 10, 2020

Last month, Speaker Kombo stepped down to pave way for the debate of the motion tabled to have him ousted.

Boochi Borabu Ward Representative, Samwel Onuko was temporarily elected Speaker to replace Kombo.

According to the MCAs, Kombo had consistently demonstrated incompetence by misinterpreting and flouting standing orders.

“It is a clear case of incompetence, gross misconduct and violation of the constitution,” MCA Benson Ongeri said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu