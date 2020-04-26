3 MCAs, Among 7 People Quarantined In Kisii After Being Busted Drinking During Curfew Hours

Three ward representatives in Kisii and a County official are among seven people who have been quarantined for flouting curfew rules.

The individuals were arrested on Saturday night drinking at Embassy Resort in Nyakoe during the curfew hours.

“They were found drinking by officers on patrol. This is against guidelines set by government to contain the spread of coronavirus,” said County Police Commander Jebel Munene.

The police boss said they were taken to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Kisii town for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

At least 17 people are quarantined at the facility.

The government had last week indicated that persons found outside during curfew hours will be quarantined for 14 days.

At least 500 people have been placed under the mandatory quarantine for flouting the rules.

“Going forward, fellow Kenyans, all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi said during a press briefing on April 19.

Several government officials are among Kenyans who have in the recent past found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

For instance, Rware Ward MCA Paul Kanyari was among 17 people, who were arrested about a week ago inside a bar in Nyeri County during the curfew hours despite a ban on social gatherings.

On April 10, an Army colonel and a magistrate were arrested alongside 28 other people during a raid in a bar in Nairobi’s Embakasi estate for similar offences.

The government imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew on March 27, as part of the measures to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the curfew on Saturday for another 21 days.

The curfew exempts essential groups such as medical practitioners and persons/businesses offering essential services.

