MCAs Allied To Sonko Allege Fresh Plot To Impeach Governor

A section of ward representatives of the Nairobi County Assembly has claimed that there is a fresh plot to impeach Governor Mike Sonko over his refusal to assent to the bill on Ksh37.5 billion 2020-21 budget.

Last month, Sonko sent the bill back to the assembly saying ‘illegal’ amendments had been made to the budget.

Led by Roysambu Ward Representative Peter Warutere, the MCAs allied to the county boss now claim that an ouster plot was the top agenda of two meetings involving the leadership of the county assembly held on Monday and Tuesday at Capitol Hill.

Warutere claimed that the MCAs opposed to Sonko’s style of leadership extensively discussed on how to revive an impeachment motion against the governor.

He said plans are underway to begin the process of collecting signatures to support the motion.

Read: Sonko Denies Nairobi Metropolitan Services Ksh15 Billion As Power Tussles Escalate

The MCA, however, expressed confidence that the scheme would fail.

“I can guarantee that Jubilee ward representatives will not support the impeachment of Sonko,” Warutere told Nation in an interview.

“He is our governor. If any issue touches on him, we can only take directions from the President.”

On his part, Nyayo Highrise Ward Representative Kennedy Oyugi said Sonko’s ouster was discussed with the blessing of the Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership.

As part of the scheme, the MCA said, Edward Gichana would return to the assembly as a clerk.

Read Also: I Won’t Tolerate Insults From Sonko – NMS Boss Badi

Minority Leader Michael Ogada has, however, denied claims that the impeachment of the governor was part of the recent meetings’ agenda.

“It was an in-house meeting involving the assembly leaders. Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was the main agenda. We also wanted to ensure the assembly is united,” said Ogada.

Early this year, Sonko, who is charged with graft, survived an impeachment plot after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened.

The deal required Sonko to surrender key county functions to the national government which are now being managed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) led by Major General Mohammed Badi. The functions are Health, transport, public works and planning, and development services.

Read Also: NMS Gets Ksh26 Billion For Its Operations From National Government

However, Sonko has been at loggerheads with the NMS boss accusing the military man of undermining his authority as governor.

Badi has severally accused Sonko of denying his office money to run county affairs.

In the budget that Sonko rejected, NMS had been allocated Ksh27.1 billion while his administration had been allocated Ksh6.4 billion to cater for the remaining county functions. The County Assembly was to receive Ksh2 billion.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu