MCA Peter Imwatok Wants Nairobi DG Ann Kananu Investigated Over Ksh685 Million Payments

Makongeni MCA who doubles as the Minority Whip in the Nairobi County Assembly Peter Imwatok has written to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) flagging payments worth over Ksh685 million by the county government.

In a letter dated April 26, Imwatok says that the companies receiving the payments are big and well-connected, with some being proxies to MCAs or staffers of the County government.

At the centre of the payments is acting governor Ann Kananu, who has been running the Nairobi county government since Mike Sonko was impeached. Most of the payments were made after she took over on January 15.

Some of the companies are recorded to have undertaken works or supplies in the environment department or supplied food to the County for purposes of distribution to the public to cushion them during the existing COVID-19 pandemic.

The two departments were however transferred from the County government to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“Issues environment are part of the functions that were transferred to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and the County should at no one point be seen to be preparing to pay and/or even pay for any such services as this would be against the Deed of Transfer,” says Imwatok.

According to Imwatok, no food was ever supplied to the County and no food was ever distributed to the said public.





“It is absurd that tax payer’s money amounting to over 275 million shall be paid to companies belonging to Members of County Assembly or their proxies for either services and/or goods that were never supplied,” adds Imwatok.

“They have also been heard bragging how they have connections at the EACC and that they are untouchables.”

In a separate letter, Imwatok has raised alarm over payments made to lawyers and legal firms amounting to over Ksh410 million in 2021 alone.

Among the law firms in question include Prof Tom Ojienda & Associates, Miller & Co. Advocates, and Letangule & Co. Advocates among others.

Below is a list of the law firms and the dates of payments.

“It is instructive to note that these monies were all paid immediately after the removal from

office by way of impeachment of Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko. Further, it is not lost on us

that some of the Advocates mentioned in the list hereinabove were the defenders of Mike

Sonko both at the County Assembly and the Senate,” adds Imwatok.

Imwatok has given EACC 48 hours to take up the case or instruct his lawyers to seek “appropriate legal remedy”.

