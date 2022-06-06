MCA Candidate Dies In Thika Road Crash Moments After IEBC Clearance

Stanley Muthengi, an MCA candidate for Kyome Thaana ward in Kitui County is dead.

Muthengi passed on in a road crash on Thika Road, just moments after presenting his nomination papers and being cleared by the IEBC.

He was vying on William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Party which is now under Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

In photos shared on social media, the vehicle he was traveling in is captured damaged, and in a bad state after the accident.

His colleagues and family have commemorated him as a hardworking and visionary leader while terming his death as a big blow.

“It is with great sorrow to learn of the demise of my great friend and MCA aspirant Kyome Thaana ward Stanley Muthengi. It’s too unfortunate to die a few hours after presenting nominations papers and being awarded a certificate to vie. Muthengi was a joyful, hardworking and visionary leader. May God comfort his immediate family members, extended family, friends, the people of Kyome Thaana ward and Mwingi west constituency at large,” a friend wrote on social media.

