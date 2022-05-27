MCA Aspirant Benson Thuranira Arrested Over Alleged Mpesa Fraud

An MCA aspirant in Muthara ward, Meru County Benson Thuranira Kathiai has been arrested over alleged Mpesa fraud.

Thuranira was nabbed by sleuths from the DCI and identified as the mastermind behind the famous ‘confirm’ Mpesa fraud going on in different parts of the country.

His arrest follows numerous complaints from Mpesa agents who had lost huge sums of money through his syndicate.

He reportedly defrauded Mpesa agents money totaling Sh350,000.

“In Nakuru, the thug obtained Sh100,000 from two Mpesa agents before he obtained a further Sh135,000 in Shauri Moyo, Sh60,000 in Busia and Sh120,000 in Meru before he was finally arrested,” the DCI said.

Detectives have called on Mpesa agents wh have fallen to his prey to report to the police station for investigations and further processing.

He is currently in custody and will be arraigned on May 30, 2022.

gang of fraudsters based in Nakuru, known as Confirm is our guest until May, 30th, when he will answer to fraud charges at the Nakuru Law courts. Thuranira who is vying for the Muthara ward seat was arrested by detectives, following numerous complaints from Mpesa agents who pic.twitter.com/tS29fGQDRE — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 27, 2022

