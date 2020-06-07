MCA Among 17 People Arrested In Utawala Drinking Inside Bar During Curfew Hours

Utawala Member of County Assembly Patrick Karani is among a group of 17 people who were arrested on Saturday night partying during curfew hours.

The MCA and the group of young men and women were busted drinking inside a bar near Magunas Supermarket in Utawala a few minutes past 9pm.

They were taken to Kayole Police Station where they spent the night.

They are accused of contravening the laws and guidelines stipulated by the government of not being outside past curfew hours as well as failing to maintain social distance.

Another group of 15 people was also arrested in Kayole Police Division at Komarock 3B Estate while partying in anticipation that President Uhuru Uhuru Kenyatta would lift the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

They were also booked at Kayole Police Station.

The individuals are set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Many Kenyans had expected that President Kenyatta would ease restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

But the President disappointed many as he stated that reopening the country could pose a great risk to many as the disease has not been contained.

The President, however, changed curfew hours to 9pm-4am from 7pm-5am.

The Head of State also lifted the ban of movement in and out of Kilifi and Kwale counties. He, however, extended the partial lockdown in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties for 30 days.

