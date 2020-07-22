Struggling Tanzanian Star Mbwana Samatta Linked With Shock Aston Villa Exit

Latest reports state that Aston Villa forward Mbwana Samatta could be granted a quick exit route from the club at the end of the season.

Samatta has struggled for form since the return of football – after impressing in his early stints with goals against Bournemouth and Manchester City.

It’s clear that the Tanzanian icon was brought into the club to convert crosses into the box – something that hasn’t happened at all since Villa kicked off their run-in back in June.

Samatta hasn’t managed a shot on target since – something of a symptom of Villa’s new-look stability which has sacrificed some forward fluidity for balance at the back.

However, Turkish newspaper Takvim believes Samatta won’t have long to turn things around at Villa Park – with Fenerbahce watching on with interest. Galatasary are also watching on, interested to see if they can convince the player to move.

Samatta was signed in January following a summer pursuit – and came into the side for Wesley who fell to injury at the start of the year.

Takvim report ( via Sport Witness ) that a loan offer will be made by Fenerbahce should Villa fall to relegation – with a verbal agreement reportedly in-place between the player and the club.

Villa have two games left to save their season and Samatta could be crucial in helping them survive in the Premier League – clearly the preferred option for all parties involved except the Turkish giants.

