Mbijiwe’s Brother To Walk from Meru To DCI HQs In Search Of Justice For Missing Security Expert

Former Kenya Airforce Officer and security consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe’s brother has embarked on a 276.6 kilometre journey in search of justice for his kin.

Nicholas Bundi will be walking from his home in Meru county to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Speaking to reporters in Chogoria town in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, Mr Bundi said he left home at 4am and will along the way tell strangers of his family’s suffering since Mbijiwe went missing.

“I have decided to walk to DCI headquarters in Nairobi as a way of expressing our family’s desperation on the ongoing investigations and I hope to meet DCI boss Gorge Kinoti,” he said.

A visibly exhausted Bundi had with him a placard with writings demanding justice for Mbijiwe.

According to Bundi, they have been moving from one government office to the next in search of answers regarding the disappearance of the security consultant.

He said the family believes the government is withholding information that could aid in finding the former officer.

“We are asking the government to produce the body of our brother if he was murdered or take him to court if he is a criminal,” he said.

He added that they will not rest until they know what exactly happened to their “pillar”.

In October it was said that the former officer who went missing without a trace on June 12 had exited a couple of WhatsApp groups raising concerns on his whereabouts and who might have had access to his phone.

A viral screenshot showed that the ex-Kenya Airforce Officer left a University of Nairobi (UON) Class of 2015 WhatsApp group at 6:22pm.

The vehicle that Mbijiwe was using on the day he went missing was discovered in a coffee plantation near Tatu City in Kiambu.

The motor vehicle had been hired from Mr Edward Mwangi for three weeks for business purposes.

