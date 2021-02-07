in TECH

Mbeere Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife, Two Children

Detectives in Mbeere are investigating a murder incident, where a man allegedly killed his wife, 28 and his two children aged nine and five in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), David Kariuki Nyaga had locked up his family inside their house in Kiamukuyu, before executing them one after the other, in a scene described by the detectives who documented it as gory.

“Earlier, our officers had been informed by the village Assistant Chief Anthony Munyiri of the incident and together with their Police counterparts, rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, by the time of their arrival, the suspect had wiped out his entire family in the most despicable manner, by hitting their foreheads using a sledgehammer,” the DCI said in a statement.

The murder weapon was recovered and the suspect arrested, as detectives try to establish the motive of the killings.

