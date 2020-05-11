in SPORTS

Kylian Mbappe Offers To ‘Share’ Ligue 1 Golden Boot Award With Fellow French Player

189 Views

PSG star Kylian Mbappe feels that AS Monaco and fellow French international Wissam Ben Yedder also deserves a piece of Ligue 1 golden boot award.

For the second time on the bounce Mbappe was declared the league’s top marksman after the 2019-20 season was cancelled over Coronavirus.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner scored 18 goals same as Yedder, but he bagged the golden boot accolade for netting most of his goals from open play.

“Thank you for all your messages. I think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, like the Premier League did last season, to reward his year,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ben Yedder went on to respond to Mbappe’s gesture: “Thank you bro, congratulations to you; We can alternate if you want,” he said.

It’s the second consecutive season Mbappe has won the Golden Boot after his 33-goal haul during the 2018/19 season.

In the English Premier League last season, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah shared the golden boot award after scoring equal number of goals.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

7,000 Inmates Released As Gov’t Seeks To Decongest Prisons After Two Others Tested Positive For Covid-19

KPA Finance Boss Patrick Nyoike Charged With Ksh214 Million Graft, Wife Fails To Appear In Court