Kylian Mbappe Offers To ‘Share’ Ligue 1 Golden Boot Award With Fellow French Player

PSG star Kylian Mbappe feels that AS Monaco and fellow French international Wissam Ben Yedder also deserves a piece of Ligue 1 golden boot award.

For the second time on the bounce Mbappe was declared the league’s top marksman after the 2019-20 season was cancelled over Coronavirus.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner scored 18 goals same as Yedder, but he bagged the golden boot accolade for netting most of his goals from open play.

“Thank you for all your messages. I think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, like the Premier League did last season, to reward his year,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ben Yedder went on to respond to Mbappe’s gesture: “Thank you bro, congratulations to you; We can alternate if you want,” he said.

It’s the second consecutive season Mbappe has won the Golden Boot after his 33-goal haul during the 2018/19 season.

In the English Premier League last season, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah shared the golden boot award after scoring equal number of goals.

