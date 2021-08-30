Transfer Gossip: Mbappe Move To Real Madrid In Limbo As Clock Ticks

Kylian Mbappe’s move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid is hanging in the balance.

Sunday night’s deadline for PSG to respond to Madrid’s €170m (£145.75m) plus €10m (£8.57m) offer came and went with no reply.

Madrid are now willing to wait until 5pm UK time on Monday for a response.

Read: Transfer Gossip: Ronaldo, Man City Talks Collapse

Anything past that and it will become more and more difficult for a deal to be done, especially because Mbappe is due to be with the France squad at Clairefontaine.

Mbappe scored twice for PSG on Sunday evening as they won 2-0 at Reims. He said on social media after the game it was “the perfect night.”

PSG sporting director Leonardo said last week Mbappe wanted to leave but they would not sell him in the final week of the window and they would not sell him for less than his market value.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...