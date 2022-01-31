Kylian Mbappe To Become Second Highest Football Earner With Real Madrid Move

Kylian Mbappe will become the second highest earning player in world football when he joins Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has reportedly agreed a deal to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Mbappe was subject to immense interest from Los Blancos in the summer, but the Parisians were reluctant to part with the World Cup winner.

Read: Lewandowski, Mbappe Jittery Over Biennial World Cup

However, they will not be able to stop the mercurial 23-year-old from swapping the Parc des Princes for the Bernabeau, when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

And reports from German outlet Bild understand he will pocket an eye-watering €50million (£41m) per season at Real Madrid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...