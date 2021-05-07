Mbadi Thanks MPs for Overwhelmingly Passing BBI Bill

ODM party chairman and National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi has thanked MPs for overwhelmingly passing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 (BBI) on Thursday.

Mbadi expressed his gratitude for what he termed as heeding “to the clarion call as the representatives of the people”.

He also thanked the majority side that is led by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya for their overwhelming support and purvey of unity of purpose and commitment to the course.

“Our past socio, political and economic circumstances necessitated a need for a countrywide driven dialogue and the voices of the people were captured in the BBI document,” the Suba South legislator said.

Read: Here’s How MPs Voted on the Constitution Amendment Bill (BBI)

He added, “Yesterday (Thursday), Parliament heeded to the clarion call as the representatives of the people and passed the BBI bill. In my capacity as the Minority leader in the National Assembly, I would wish to thank the Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, his deputy Eseli Simiyu and my deputy Minority leader Robert Mbui for rallying the minority side to deliver over 2/3rds of the votes which is no mean feat given how contentious the bill has been.”

Mbadi also appreciated his party leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for guiding Kenyans through the process of amending the Constitution.

“I appreciate President Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt Hon. Raila Odinga, my Party leader who selflessly elected to move the country from political Sodom; let us not look back, lest we perish and become a monument of infamy and derision to the world. Their guidance has been illuminating and impeccable.”

224 MPs voted in support of the Bill while 63 voted against it and two abstained.

