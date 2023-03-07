Rally Driver Maxine Wahome to be Charged with Murder of Boyfriend Asad Khan

Rally driver Maxine Wahome is set to be charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Asad Khan.

Khan who was also a rally driver died on December 18, 2022, after sustaining serious injuries a few days earlier.

State Prosecutor James Gachoka forwarded the case file to the High Court following the conclusion of the investigations.

Judge Lilian Mutende is yet to give a ruling on Mr Gachoka’s request to have the accused taken for a mental health evaluation.

“I ask the court to detain Maxine Wahome at Kilimani Police Station to undergo a mental examination pending the murder charges tomorrow,” Mr Gachoka told Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji, the court heard, has reviewed the case file and expressed satisfaction with the evidence provided to support the murder charge against Ms Wahome.

Mr Ochoi granted the DPP’s request that Ms Wahome be held in Kilimani for a mental evaluation prior to plea taking on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the deceased’s family objected to closing the case.

Mr Khan is said to have been in a physical altercation with Ms Maxine when he sustained a serious injury in his ankle.

According to a police report, Kilimani Police Station officers visited the scene and found that Asad had already been rushed to hospital, whereas Ms Wahome was still in the house but appeared “disturbed since some household goods were littered on the floor and staircase.”

“On further examination, one of the window pane glasses was broken as well as two door window pane glasses were also broken,” said the police.

“The scene was documented where forensic evidence to wit blood stains and other items were collected and the respondent was escorted to Kilimani Police Station where she was booked for the offence of grievous harm.”

Ms Wahome has been out on Sh100,000 cash bail.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...