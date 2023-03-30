Maxine Wahome Released on Sh2 Million Bond

Rally driver Maxine Wahome has been released on a Sh2 million bond.

On Thursday, High Court judge Lilian Mutende noted that the prosecution failed to convince the court why she should be denied bond.

Justice Mutende cited Article 49 which states that the accused has a right to be released on bond with conditions unless there are other reasons to keep them in custody.

“I hereby grant the accused a bond Sh2 million with surety of a similar amount. Further orders are that the accused deposits her passport in court,” Justice Mutende ruled.

However, the court ruled that the accused shall not leave the country unless with its permission.

Maxine was also warned against interfering with witnesses.

The matter will be mentioned on April 19.

Last week, through lawyer Phillip Murgor, Maxine claimed that her deceased boyfriend, Asad Khan was abusive.

Murgor told the court during his client’s bail hearing that the deceased was inebriated on the night he sustained an injury to his ankle. The court also heard that the accused called her mother instead of the police shortly after the incident.

“When the incident (murder) occurred she was going to pack her bags to leave the Khan’s house,” said Murgor.

He (Asad), the defense lawyer said, had ordered his client out of his home and had brutally attacked her.

“The alcohol level in his blood was 201 and could have led to his death if he had an underlying issue,” he added.

The court was also told that the deceased and his brother Adil took the accused’s money and the latter was also in possession of her car.

Adil was apparently asking for Sh2.9 million before releasing the car.

“This young lady was in the relationship when she was 22, it was the deceased who tracked her down; she was a nursery school teacher and ended up in rallying because of her father. The deceased was a mechanic who helped her get the car and when she got famous, all her sponsorship money went to the deceased and the brother,” he said.

Asad died in December last year.

