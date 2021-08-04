Maxine Wahome Gets Ksh1 Million Sponsorship From Safaricom for Voi Rally

Safaricom has announced a Ksh1 Million sponsorship for rally driver Maxine Wahome ahead of this weekend’s Kenya National Rally Championship’s Voi rally.

Maxine, popularly known as the “riding queen” for her prowess in motorsport, will be driving a Subaru N10 with seasoned navigator Linet Ayuko on the dusty Voi route. She successfully completed the 2021 WRC Safari Rally held in June finishing in 23rd position.

“I switched from biking to compete in rally and autocross because it has always been on my to-do list, and the experience I have gained especially during the Safari Rally has been immense. I thank Safaricom for this opportunity and being able to recognize my ability and potential and supporting me in my quest to grow my motorsport career,” said Maxine.

This year, Safaricom also sponsored three young Kenyans, McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremy Wahome as well as veteran Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo during the Safari Rally.

Maxine is the 2013 lady rider of the year in Kenya, and in 2014 was awarded the motorsports personality of the year (All motorsports) Rose’ bowl award.

In 2015, she was nominated as the lady rider of the year in Kenya and a year later in 2016 finished third overall in ladies Africa. She also won the lady rider of the year award in Kenya in 2017.

In 2019, she finished 9th overall in Ladies Africa which took place in Zimbabwe, before transitioning to a buggy with a 1300cc Starlet engine in 2020.

She participated in the WRC 2021 Safari Rally in Kenya and finished 23rd out of 58 entries at start of Rally.

