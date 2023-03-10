Maxine Wahome Dropped From Young Rally Stars Program

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya has dropped Maxine Wahome from the Young Rally Stars Program.

The rally driver has been released to deal with a legal matter.

“Following the recent legal developments concerning Maxine Wahome, the WRC Safari Rally Kenya has decided to release Maxine from further engagements in the Young Rally Stars program to deal with the legal developments,” said WRC on Friday.

It went on to say that WRC is dedicated to fostering talent and utilizing it fairly and equally.

Maxine has been under investigation since December 2022 in connection with the murder of her boyfriend, Asad Khan.

Mr Khan died on December 19, 2022 after succumbing to injuries inflicted on December 12.

She was arraigned on Tuesday and was set to be charged with the murder of Mr Khan. She did not, however, take a plea as the court ordered a mental evaluation to determine her suitability to stand trial.

Justice Lilian Mutende allowed the police to detain her until March 15 at the Kilimani Police Station when she will be formally charged with murder.

Justice Mutende also cancelled her bond.

