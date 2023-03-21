Rally Driver Maxine Wahome Claims Boyfriend Asad Was Abusive

Rally driver Maxine Wahome says her deceased boyfriend was abusive.

Through lawyer Phillip Murgor, Ms Wahome said she was in an abusive relationship with 50-year-old Asad Khan.

Murgor told the court during his client’s bail hearing that the deceased was inebriated on the night he sustained an injury to his ankle.

The court heard that the accused called her mother instead of the police shortly after the incident.

“When the incident (murder) occurred she was going to pack her bags to leave the Khan’s house,” said Murgor.

He (Asad), Ms Wahome’s lawyer said, had ordered his client out of his home and had brutally attacked her.

“The alcohol level in his blood was 201 and could have led to his death if he had an underlying issue,” he added.

The court was also told that the deceased and his brother Adil took Ms Wahome’s money and the latter was also in possession of her car.

Adil is apparently asking for Sh2.9 million before releasing the car in the accused’s possession.

“This young lady was in the relationship when she was 22, it was the deceased who tracked her down; she was a nursery school teacher and ended up in rallying because of her father. The deceased was a mechanic who helped her get the car and when she got famous, all her sponsorship money went to the deceased and the brother,” he said.

Murgor urged the court to release Ms Wahome on considerable bail terms.

The prosecution has, however, opposed her release saying she could interfere with witnesses and is a flight risk.

“I urge this court to dismiss as hot air that her relationship with Asad was rocky,” said state counsel.

The accused will remain in custody until the court receives a pre-bail report.

