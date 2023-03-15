Rally Driver Maxine Wahome Charged with Murder

Rally driver Maxine Wahome has been charged with the murder of her late boyfriend, Asad Khan.

Appearing before Justice Lilian Mutende on Wednesday, Wahome pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution asked the court to have the accused remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

Her lawyer, Phillip Murgor sought to argue the bail application today but Justice Mutende instead directed that a pre-bail report be filed in court.

The bail application will be heard on Tuesday next week.

The victim’s lawyer Danstan Omari asked for more time to reply to the bail application.

The request by Omari for additional time to respond to the bail application was allowed by the court

While Murgor requested to be allowed access to all the evidence, the judge gave Omari two days to respond to the bail application.

Murgor on Tuesday told reporters that he has gone through the evidence and is unclear on why his client was being charged with murder.

The accused’s family insists that their kin who was last week dropped from the Young Rally Stars program is innocent.

Asad died on December 19 after succumbing to injuries inflicted on December 12 at their shared apartment at Preston Apartments on Oloitoktok Road.

