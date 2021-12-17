Max Verstappen Urges Sir Lewis Hamilton Not To Quit Despite Controversial Season Finale

Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton has every reason to return to Formula 1 next year despite his unhappiness over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said on Thursday that Hamilton was “disillusioned” and he could not guarantee he would return next year.

Verstappen said: “I can understand the first few days after a race like that you’re not happy.

“But you should also understand this is racing and these things can happen.”

Verstappen said seven-time champion Hamilton should spend some time thinking about what he has achieved in F1 – and what he could go on to achieve.

“He should just look back at what he has achieved already,” said the Red Bull driver said, who grabbed the championship from Hamilton on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi race after a controversially handled safety-car period.

“That should give him a lot of comfort and it should also be that drive to keep on going because he is still trying to challenge for that eighth title and for sure he can do that next year so I don’t see any reason to give up just now.”

Verstappen pointed out that Hamilton himself had won a title in similar circumstances, when he deprived Ferrari’s Felipe Massa on the last corner of the last lap of the last grand prix in 2008.

“I don’t feel sorry [for him] but I can understand that it can be very painful but at the end of the day,” he said. “He also won a championship like that.”

