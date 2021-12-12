F1: Max Verstappen Pips Lewis Hamilton To World Championship

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

Heading into the final race of the season, both drivers were neck to neck with 369.5 points a piece.

The last time two drivers were tied on points ahead of the final race of the season in 1974 both Max and Hamilton were not yet born.

