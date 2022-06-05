PSG Football Star Mauro Icardi, Wife Vacation In Kenya, Tanzania

Argentinian footballer, Mauro Icardi who plays for PSG and his wife, Wanda Nara are vacationing in Kenya and Tanzania.

In photos shared on social media, the couple was captured spending time with giraffes at the Giraffe Manor in Karen, Nairobi.

In yet another photo, they are enjoying a safari and a bonfire at the Mara.

“In this ‘house’ they did everything possible to live with them and make the giraffes feel in their habitat and thus be able to satisfy all their needs and help this species to multiply more and more,” Icardi captioned one of the photos.

The couple spent a few days in Nairobi before they headed to the Serengeti in Tanzania. Prior to coming to Kenya, they also spent some days in Rwanda where they visited the Volcanoes National Park.

In recent months, the East Africa region has hosted numerous international celebrities who came to vacation with their families.

In March, renowned Sex and The City actress Cynthia Nixon and her family vacationed in Lamu, Kenya.

In photos and videos shared on her social media, the actress was captured spending quality time with her husband Christine Marinoni and son Max Ellington.







They were hosted at the Vintage colonial Ndemi Guesthouse located in Lamu. They were in the company of Kenyan activist Jerotich Seii and her family.

Consequently, in January, Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels, her husband Chris Samuels and their three children vacationed in Kenya and visited the Girafe Manor in Karen.

In August last year, US Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha curry were vacationing in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

The lovebirds were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

