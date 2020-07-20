Mauritius Signs Tourism Promotion Deal With EPL Champions Liverpool

Liverpool FC has today announced a new global partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and Economic Development Board Mauritius as the club’s official tourism and economic development partner.

The deal forms part of the country’s drive to become a leading global tourist destination and business hub of Africa. The three-year partnership will see Mauritius benefit from a range of LFC digital, social media and marketing assets.

As well as being one of the top premier luxury holiday destinations in the world with one of the highest rates of return visitors, Mauritius is also one of the most business and investment-friendly locations in the world. The island has been an established centre for international banking and finance for at least 20 years and plans to grow this reputation for business around the world.

Billy Hogan, managing director and chief commercial officer at Liverpool FC, said: “This is an exciting partnership and we’re delighted to build on our existing relationship with Mauritius following the opening of the LFC International Academy on the island in July 2019.

“We have a large, passionate fan base in Mauritius, and we’re pleased to be able to bring our supporters closer to the club through this partnership.

“We look forward to working with Mauritius Tourism and its Economic Development Board to support their ambition to further establish the country as a leading tourist destination and economic forum.”

Honourable Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, prime minister of Mauritius, added: “Mauritius is proud to be an official partner of Liverpool Football Club, a global football elite and Premier League champions.

“We both share common values of dedication, determination and unity. This collaboration aims at strengthening and propelling Mauritius as a thriving economic powerhouse and a world-class tourism destination.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu