COVID-19: Mauritania Football Body Sets Aside Kshs300 Million Support Fund

Mauritania has set aside over Kshs300 million to support football community in the country during this Coronavirus period.

The country has recorded only 8 positive COVID-19 cases, 6 have recovered, while one person has died.

Like in most countries, sporting activities were postponed to help curb spread of the disease hence affecting livelihoods of many people.

To help mitigate the effects, each premier league club will receive Kshs7 million, while each player will pocket Kshs 140k.

Each coach in the top flight will get Kshs260,000, with the rest of the money (Kshs59 million) going to regional leagues, referees and others.

The country intends to resume football activities in June.

