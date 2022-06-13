Mauricio Pochettino’s Troubled Stint At PSG Set To End

Coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave Paris St-Germain following talks with the club at the end of last week.

PSG are still to make a formal announcement but it is understood the former Tottenham manager, 50, will not serve the final year of his contract.

Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho and Nice coach Christophe Galtier are among those linked with replacing Pochettino.

PSG regained the French title last term but the Argentine failed to lead them beyond the Champions League’s last 16.

Pochettino claimed the first trophies of his managerial career with PSG – the 2021 Coupe de France and 2022 Ligue 1 title – but the club’s hierarchy felt that was the minimum he should achieve given the squad at his disposal.

The ex-Spurs manager was considered a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United before they appointed interim boss Ralf Rangnick and then Solskjaer’s permanent successor Erik ten Hag.

