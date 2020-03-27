Identity Of the Patient Who Succumbed To Coronavirus Revealed

Yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed first coronavirus (Covid-19) death in Kenya.

The death is of a 66-year-old man who had arrived into the country from South Africa via Swaziland on March 13.

The man was also suffering from diabetes.

Engineer Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County is the first Kenyan to succumb to Coronavirus (Covid-19), it has been revealed.

“The 66 years old Male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon been admitted at the AghaKhan hospital intensive care Unit ICU. The man who was suffering from diabetes had arrived in the country March 13th ,2020 from South Africa vie Swaziland,” said Kagwe in a statement.

It is reported that at least five family members of the deceased have been quarantined after the government ordered for the move following their close interaction with the late.

In a police report thought to be connected to the death, it was reported that one of those quarantined is his son.

Below is part of the police report:-

Following a report from our PHO stationed at Mara Bridge and the conversation the officer had with the Manager Mara conservancy, it has been established that there is a contact of a Covid-19 positive case who arrived from Nairobi on Friday the 20th March,2020,” reads the report.

The said person was in contact with his father who turned COVID 19 positive, having traveled from South Africa and arrived in Kenya on 17th March 2020. He was taken ill and admitted at Aghakhan hospital in Nairobi. He was diagnosed yesterday as COVID 19 positive as per the report.

The contact who is the son to the hospitalized person, works with Mara conservancy and had traveled to Mara on Friday 20th March,2020 in his private car carrying with him a couple, a relative of the couple and a child whom he picked from Narok, one of the couple works with Mara Serena Hotels and the other one works with Mara conservancy while the relative helps in the house.

Report reaching us is that the contact has been recalled back by the response team in Nairobi while the other four have since been quarantine at their place of work. Response team is set to be dispatched at the moment to go and do a situation analysis as well as fact finding.

