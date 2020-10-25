Maureen Waititu Explains Why Ex-lover Frankie Has Not Been Able To See Their Sons

Since the 10th of August, the father of my kids refused to support our kids, he threw us out of the home we were living in.

These are the words of Vlogger Maureen Waititu, who was accused of blocking her ex-lover Frankie Kiarie access to their two sons.

In a long Instagram post, Maureen says that Frankie never even bothered to find out where they moved out to.

“Since the 10th of August, the father of my kids refused to support our kids, he threw us out of the home we were living in even after trying to get him to sit down with my lawyer to come up with a structure to raise our kids and now he has put a narrative about me denying him access to our kids on our son’s birthday post which he knows is untrue. We moved out, he’s never bothered to find out where we live and now he’s playing the victim,” she wrote.

In a post dated October 20, addressed to one of the sons named Lexi during his birthday, Frankie alleged that he had been denied access to him (Lexi), even during his birthday.

“Since I have no access to you, I’ll pass these words on and hope they find you. Be true to yourself always. Live your own dreams. Don’t take life so seriously. And, last but certainly not least Know that I love you and will always be there for you. No matter what I’ve got your back. You are my son and always will be. Happy Birthday Lexi,” wrote Frankie.

Maureen accused Frankie of exposing her to the public, who knew nothing about their relationship.

“I have always respected Frankie but I am no longer going to protect someone who keeps exposing me to people who don’t even know half the truth. This is wrong and it needs to end once and for all.From now on, I am unmoved, unshaken, and unbroken…for me and my boys,” she added.

Maureen and Frankie separated last year after six years of living together.

Maureen accused Frankie of cheating on her with socialite Corazon Kwamboka, after Kwamboka revealed that she was pregnant with Frankie’s baby.

Corazon later gave birth to a baby boy in August, though the two don’t live together.

