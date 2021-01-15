Matungu By-Election: Late Murunga’s Widow, Son Join Race

Matungu By-elections scheduled for March 4 has attracted the interests of 23 aspirants, among them the late Justus Murunga’s widow and son.

Christabel Murunga, and her stepson, Eugene Ambwere have lined up for vetting by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the elections. The two are running as Independent candidates.

According to Ambwere, the late MP’s son, his intentions are to complete what his father had started and excute them.

“My intention is to complete the term that was left by my father. I understand a lot of ideas he had in mind for Matungu and I just want to fulfill them,” Mr Ambwere is quoted by a local publication.

Matungu seat fell vacant after the death of Murunga on November 14. He died while being rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias.

Two weeks earlier, he had fallen ill and was admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he was treated for hypertension and diabetes.

He was buried on Saturday, December 5, at his home in Makunda Village, Kakamega County.

IEBC thus scheduled the elections for March 2021 with all aspirants directed to put their documents in order before January 18, 2021.

The Seat was previously carried by Amani National Congress (ANC) Party which unveiled its candidate for the by-election as Peter Oscar Nabulindo.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Nabulindo thanked his party for believing in him and pledged to work tirelessly to guarantee his win.

“I thank the entire ANC fraternity led by the party leader Musalia Mudavadi. I can assure the party that I am going to work day and night to ensure that I deliver this seat back to ANC and I will faithfully work for the people of Matungu,” posed Nabulindo.

The by-election is likely to escalate political rivalry in the country ahead of the 2022 General Election as Deputy President William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi flex political muscles.

