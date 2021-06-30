Kenyan Matthew Sawe Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics In High Jump

Kenyan Mathew Sawe has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in High Jump.

Sawe made the cut on the last day of qualification on Tuesday through the World Athletics ranking system.

Kenya is known for its global dominance in long races, however, more athletes in other disciplines are now qualifying for major competitions.

Read: Beach Volleyball: Kenyan Queens Rule Africa, Book Olympics Ticket

For the first time, Kenya will be represented in the 100M at the Tokyo Olympics by Mark Otieno and Ferdinand Omanyala.

Kenya also qualified as the sole African representatives in the women’s beach Volleyball.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu