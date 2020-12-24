Matiang’i Warns Reckless Merrymakers, Recalls Police Officers On Leave

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has recalled all police officers within the National Security sector who were on leave.

During an official visit at RDU headquarters in Embakasi, the CS also issued a warning to reckless merrymakers amid the festive season.

The CS reiterated that COVID-19 regulations are still in force and fully operational. For instance, he insisted on the need to be safe and combat the virus spread.

Consequently, he intimated that adequate security arrangements have been made with officers deployed in different parts of the country to maintain security.

“Members of the national council are not on leave. We are all on duty through the Christmas period until the new year because our responsibility is to make sure that our country is safe and people are secure,” the CS said.

According to the CS, among those who will be in patrol are all female Commandoes of the SWAT team.

A fortnight ago, the CS revealed that moving forward retiring prison officers will only be replaced by cadets.

The CS said the move is aimed at enhancing professionalism in the Kenya Prison Service (KPS).

