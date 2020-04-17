Matiang’i To “Turn Up The Heat” In Disobedient Nairobi Estates As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has promised to intensify enforcement measures in “disobedient and reckless” Nairobi areas starting tonight.

Speaking from Harambee House as he received a donation of 10,000 cotton face masks from the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) for police officers, the bullish CS said this was following the confirmation of 12 new cases earlier on in the day.

According to the CS, the ministry has on its radar problematic areas where health ministry set guidelines are not being followed. This, he said, could lead to a growth in the number of communal contagions.

Read:

“Let me also say, especially in certain estates in Nairobi, from tonight, we are going to turn up the heat. Because from the reporting of positive cases today, you can tell the clustered estates which are giving us problems and estates which are likely to be hot spots shortly. All of them have got one characteristic: recklessness and disobedience to the guidelines that have been given by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

While thanking KAM, the CS said, “…you have actually gone beyond everyone’s expectations. You have brought all of us together in what we are doing, and I want to assure you that we will remain faithful as worthwhile partners as we go along.”

Also present was Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who thanked KAM for their efforts noting that the officers are among those who interact with the public in line of duty.

Read Also:

“Our officers interact with many members of the public which puts them in danger of contracting the disease. You realize that when our officers become victims, it will be equally a big challenge. I therefore thank KAM for the gesture,” he said.

Speaking at the same event was KAM Chief Executive Officer, Phyllis Wakiaga who assured that the masks have met the standards set by the ministry of health.

“When the directive came on having masks as a mandatory measure to mitigate the spread of the disease, some of our members have actually already re-tooled and have started manufacturing the masks locally; and these are cloth masks that are reusable which have met the standard that has been prescribed by the Ministry of health,” she said.

Read Also:

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned law enforcers against using force while enforcing the dusk till dawn curfew.

“Officers are meant to serve people and protect them, not to enable the selfish few to endanger Kenyans, if you are not doing your job, you must realize there must be consequences,” he said.

He did however, condemn civilians interfering with the officers’ jobs.

“I want to condemn those who can assault or interfere with law enforcement officers doing their job. Any such actions will be met with full force of the law,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu