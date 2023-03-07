Matiang’i to be Charged with Publishing False Information

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will face charges including publishing false information in violation of Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act of 2018 and conspiracy to commit a felony.

This is in relation to the February 8 raid at his Karen residence by alleged police officers.

According to the warning statement, a battalion of police officers stormed into Matiang’i’s home in order to arrest him with the intention of causing fear and mayhem.

“This is a fact you knew to be wrong,” the statement reads in part.

But the former minister has insisted that he never discussed the matter with public officials.

Michael Sang, the head of serious crimes, stated that he believes the former CS could have been involved in the crime or could be privy to details that could help with the investigations.

Shortly after his release, defense lawyer Danstan Omari revealed that they almost exchanged blows with the cops after they sought to take a mugshot of his client.

“They tried to get that famous DCI logo of petty thieves to put on the CS, we objected vehemently and almost exchanged blows. It’s not provided for under any law,” Omari said.

The only uncertainty, according to Omari, is the date of the former strong Interior CS’s arraignment.

“They said they are not taking waziri (Minister) to court today. So what then remains is that it is a date they will present the charge sheet before the court and we shall present Waziri before that court,” he said.

“The snug word you are seeing push and pull is that a date must be given by somebody somewhere outside when they will take to court.”

