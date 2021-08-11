CS Matiang’i Threatens to Sue Dennis Itumbi Over “Ruaraka Land Thief” Tweets

Interior CS Fed Matiang’i has threatened to sue digital strategist Dennis Itumbi for referring to him as “Ruaraka thief” on tweets.

Through his lawyers, Matiang’i has claimed that the self-proclaimed “Hustler Nation” spokesperson has referred to him as the “Ruaraka land thief” and the “Ruaraka Thief”, all of which he says are defamatory.

The CS wants Itumbi to pull down the tweets by Friday and issue an unconditional apology.

“Our client further demands an unconditional apology for the defamatory statements published via your verified Twitter account in a manner to be approved by our client,” said the minister through Nyamodi and advocates.

“We are further instructed to demand as we hereby do your immediate admission of liability whereupon our client shall engage you on the quantum of damages and any other retribution for your defamatory publications.”

Read: Dennis Itumbi Sues CS Matiang’i Over Ksh1.5 Billion Ruaraka Land Saga, Claims Sonko Will Testify

Further, the bullish CS noted that Itumbi on diverse dates between July 9, 2021 and August 9, 2021, published a series of highly malicious allegations.

“This defamatory statement has resulted in 103 retweets, 5 quote tweets and 732 likes as at 11th August, 2021,” said the CS.

The Super CS also stated that the injurious captions may be perceived to mean that he has been found guilty of graft.

“The series of defamatory tweets were published in full awareness and cognizance of the facts pertaining to the subject matter of your defamatory statement,” continued the minister.

The tweets, he added, have resulted in him being unjustly scandalised and exposed to hatred, ridicule and contempt as a government official and a leader in his social circle.

Read Also: How Massive Walkout By Jubilee Senators Saved CS Matiang’i From Losing His Job Over Ruaraka Land Saga

In November, the former State House operative sued the cabinet secretary over the irregular acquisition of the Ruaraka Primary School land back when he (Matiang’i) was the CS for Education.

He sought to prosecute the minister on four counts of abuse of office and corruption related charges.

Matiang’i, then Education PS Dr. Belio Kipsang and top National Land Commission (NLC) officials were accused of irregularly compensating businessman Francis Mburu for the 13-acre piece of land.

Mburu received Sh1.5 billion for the land which the government had acquired through compulsory surrender.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu