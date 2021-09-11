Matiang’i Spends Night in Laikipia To Oversee Reopening of Closed Schools

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Fred Matiang’i spent Friday night in Laikipia county monitoring the ongoing security operations in the area.

He said he was keen on ensuring that all schools that had been closed due to insecurity in the area are opened on September 13.

“Police will triple and sustain the number of officers deployed in Laikipia County for as long as it takes to end the bandit menace,” he said.

“We are completely prepared to deal with this issue once and for all.” The Cabinet Secretary is also expected in Ol Moran area to commission the construction of the new sub county headquarters. Read: Former MP Mathew Lempurkel Arrested Over Unrest in Laikipia Matiang’i is expected in Ol Moran area to commission the construction of new sub county headquarters and give more directives. On Friday night, he spent time in the area with security chiefs to witness the operation.

He spent time with security chiefs in the area on Friday night to witness the operation. “We slept well here and we know it will be fine,” Matiang’i said. Security chiefs landed in the area early this week when operations were intensified to flush out armed bandits in private ranches. They are accused of torching houses and social amenities including schools. They have also been licked to at least 10 deaths among them three police officers.

The security team assured the residents of government intervention on the issue. Apart from immediate resettlement, they will be offered water, food, blankets and mattresses. In addition, they will get iron seets to reconstruct their homes.

Matiang’i said some political leaders were keen on instigating attacks ahead of the general election. He said the current operation aims to get to the root of the conflict and flush out the real drivers.

