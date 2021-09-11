Matiang’i Spends Night in Laikipia To Oversee Reopening of Closed Schools

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Fred Matiang’i spent Friday night in Laikipia county monitoring the ongoing security operations in the area.
He said he was keen on ensuring that all schools that had been closed due to insecurity in the area are opened on September 13.
“Police will triple and sustain the number of officers deployed in Laikipia County for as long as it takes to end the bandit menace,” he said.
“We are completely prepared to deal with this issue once and for all.”
The Cabinet Secretary is also expected in Ol Moran area to commission the construction of the new sub county headquarters.
Read: Former MP Mathew Lempurkel Arrested Over Unrest in Laikipia
Matiang’i is expected in Ol Moran area to commission the construction of new sub county headquarters and give more directives.
On Friday night, he spent time in the area with security chiefs to witness the operation.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu