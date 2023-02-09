Matiang’i Seeks Court Protection After Alleged Police Raid

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has moved to court seeking anticipatory bail after the alleged police raid on Wednesday night.

Dr Matiang’i told a Nairobi Court on Thursday that he is fearing an arbitrary arrest over “ulterior political motives”.

He claims to have credible information that officers have express instructions to arrest and arraign him in court. He has also requested orders prohibiting police from detaining, charging, harassing, or interfering with him.

Dr Matiang’i also wants police prevented from interfering with his participation in funeral plans for the late Prof George Magoha while the application is being heard and decided.

The former CS also wants the police blocked “from arbitrary arresting, charging, harassing or interfering with him without conducting investigations and according to him an opportunity to be heard to wit issuing him with summons for him to appear at any offices to record statement (s) if need be”.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has, however, denied his officers raided the home of the former Interior CS.

Speaking to the Nation, the police boss said no officer was sent to Matiang’i’s Karen home.

“I wish to clarify that no police officer under the NPS was sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all,” he told the daily.

Earlier reports indicated that officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were responsible for the raid.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak has also distanced the commission from the raid.

Matiang’i’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, told reporters that his client will present himself to a police station of his choice on Friday.

