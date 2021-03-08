Matiang’i Proposes Kamiti, Lang’ata Prisons Be Moved from Nairobi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has proposed that Kamiti Maximum Prison and the Langa’ta Women’s Prison be moved from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The CS, who was speaking during the launch of the National Land Commission’s 2021/2026 strategic plan on Friday in Nairobi, suggested that the correctional facilities be moved to Bomet or Kitale.

He said the government should also consider relocating Industrial Area Prison, Nairobi West Prison and Shimo La Tewa from cities.

The no-nonsense CS argued the large pieces of land occupied by the facilities can be used to develop the cities.

“Why should we have prisons in the middle of the city when we could use that prime land to develop and increase amenities of the city? ” he posed.

Kamiti Prison occupies approximately 1200 acre land with a large piece of the land lying idle. Lang’ata, on the other hand, sits on about 50 acres.

During the launch, Matiang’i urged public officers to be honest while doing land valuation.

“Public Officers who have inside information of governments inform the public who rush and buy that land waiting for the government to start the projects then escalate the costs. If we compensate according then the commission will have enough funds to run its business,” Matiang’i said.

NLC, a constitutional commission established pursuant to Article 67 of the constitution of Kenya 2010 to manage public land on behalf of the National and County Governments, targets Sh20 billion to make the new plan operational.

Other leaders present during the launch included NLC Chairman Gershom Otachi, the Ministry of Lands newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Alex Muiru, Florence Kajuju, Commission on Administrative Justice, Faith Alubbe, CEO Kenya Land Alliance among other leaders.

