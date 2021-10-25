Matiang’i Promises Action Against Radio, TV Stations Propagating Violence

Community Radio and TV stations spreading false information and propagating violence will be shut down by the government, the Cabinet Secreatry for Interior Fred Matiang’i has said.

The CS was speaking during the launch of Trinity Radio and TV in Ol Kalou town. He urged players in the industry to spread peace and reconciliation especially during the election period. He expressed regret that a number of community radio and TV stations were being used to spread hatred.

“We will shut you down in the best interest of this country. It is our duty to uphold peace and we will safeguard the stability of this country jealously without taking sides,” the CS said.

Referring to a weekend incident where Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade was stormed in Busia, Matiang’i advised the youth to avoid being used to propagate violence. He said all politicians should campaign freely without asking for permission from the government.

“No one is allowed to disrupt meetings, we will arrest you and take you to court. Kenyans are now clever they can make a choice on their own,” he said. He also encouraged Kenyans to debate freely and allow politicians to sell their policies to them.

CS for ICT and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru who was also at the event lauded the country’s digital migration efforts that had enabled broadcasting to places as remotes as Ol Kalou.

“The church as the new entrant in broadcasting should take the mantle you separate the truth from fake news, while plugging into the technological advancements for economic growth,” added Mucheru.

Also present at the event Communication Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba, Water and Sanitation CS Sicily Kariuki and Sports CAS Zach Kinuthia among others.

Trinity FM is Nyandarua’s first community Radio and TV station, owned by Bishop Josam Kariuki.

