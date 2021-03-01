Matiang’i Orders Arrest Of Men Responsible For Teenage Pregnancies in Trans Nzoia as Cases Soar

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has expressed concerns over rising cases of teenage pregnancies in Trans Nzoia County.

Teenage pregnancy cases in the county stand at 10,000, the highest in the country, the ministry said.

To curb the vice, the CS has ordered speedy investigations with the aim of bringing adults responsible for the pregnancies to book.

Matiang’i also banned night discos popularly known as “disco matangas” in the county with immediate. He directed chiefs and assistant chiefs to enforce the directive.

The CS is in the county to inspect security and development projects. He is accompanied by his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa.

Elsewhere in Budalangi, Busia County, authorities have also banned disco matangas amid rising cases of defilement and killings in the area.

The move comes days after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed in the neighbouring Funyula constituency.

According to the region Deputy county commissioner, disciplinary actions will be taken against leaders more so chiefs and assistant chiefs who fail to implement the directive in their jurisdiction.

“Chiefs and their assistants must do everything to ensure that the directive is strictly followed and adhered to. Any chief or assistant chief who will fail to enforce the directive will be dealt with accordingly,” said the deputy county commissioner.

In July last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the National Crime Research Centre to move swiftly and investigate increasing cases of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancy.

The president issued the directive after alarming figures of teenage pregnancies in Machakos County.

The report released by Machakos children’s officer Salome Muthama indicated that 3,800 girls over 15 years and 200 others under 14 years became pregnant between January and May.

