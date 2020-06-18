CS Matiang’i Orders For The Arrest Of Contractor Yet To Complete 4KM Road In Nyandarua In Four Years

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered for the arrest of a contractor who has failed to complete a 4KM road in Nyandarua in a span of four years.

Matiang’i issued a stern warning against contractors across the country who are delaying public projects while at the same time calling upon the authorities to track the said contractor and present him in the court to be charged.

Citizen reports that this was just after he came out of a meeting with leaders from the Western Kenya region.

“I was in Nyandarua on Monday where a contractor took up an assignment to do four and a half kilometres of a road about four years ago. I asked the police team to look for the contractor and arrest him so that we actually can take them to court for wasting public resources. We’re not going to play those kinds of games anymore,” he said.

According to the CS, the contractors are taking the jobs given for granted and are playing the “cat and mouse games” with an old-school kind of thought and bribing their way out.

He called upon supervisors of major and minor projects involving public resources to ensure assigned works are completed within the stipulated time frame.

The no-nonsense CS noted that Cabinet Secretaries and Principal secretaries cannot be in all parts of the country at the same time thus it is the job of the supervisors to ensure the work is done and completed.

“We must love our country enough to do the right thing and do the work that we have been assigned to do. We are employed by the people of Kenya to get this work done; we cannot lie around pretending and wasting public resources,” he added.

