Matiang’i, Ongwae To Lead Plans For Nyagarama’s State Send Off

The late Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama will be accorded a state funeral with burial plans being led by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

A statement from the Office of the President indicated that Gusii leaders met and unanimously agreed to have the two lead the plans.

“They resolved to form an Ad-hoc Committee that will steer the programme in liaison with his family,” the statement read.

Senator Okong’o O’Mogeni and North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko will be vice chairpersons while Nyamira County Women Rep Jerusha Momanyi will serve as the Treasurer.

Victor Okioma (Chairperson of the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse) will be the Secretary and Maj. Jeremiah Nyakundi (Legal Advisor in the Ministry of Interior) will be his assistant.

Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto will oversee the mobilisation and coordination of professionals and scholars from Gusii community.

The team will communicate the date of burial in due time.

Nyagarama succumbed to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday morning.

He had been at the health facility for a period of three weeks.

Earlier this week reports emerged that the deceased had been placed on life support after his health deteriorated.

