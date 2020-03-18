Fred Matiang’i Gifts All Nyamira MCAs with Samsung Galaxy Tablets

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday gifted all Members of County Assembly from Nyamira with Samsung Galaxy tablets at his Harambee House office in Nairobi.

The tablets were received by the County Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya and House Majority Leader Callen Atuya.

While presenting the tablets, CS Matiang’i pointed out that the devices will help the county in its efforts to go paperless as a way of enhancing efficiency and saving on resources.

The gadgets are aimed at helping the Assembly in conducting House business digitally.

This includes ease access to the order paper, motions, Bills, petitions, Speaker’s rulings, proposed amendments to Bills and memoranda.

On his part, the Speaker noted that it would also make it possible for the ward reps to share experiences and ideas with their peers from diverse backgrounds.

The assembly now follows the footsteps of the Kenyan parliament that went digital in April 2019, becoming the second country in East Africa, after Uganda, to embrace an e-parliament.

Also present at the function was the County Leadership Governor John Nyagarama, Senator Okong’o O’Mogeni and Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi.

Governor Nyagarama expressed the need for continued cooperation between the County Assembly and the Executive as a way of helping residents.

The County leadership also emphasised the need for unity among leaders in Nyamira County in order to promote development initiatives.

