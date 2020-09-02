Matiang’i Names 9 Persons Suspected Of Financing Terrorist Activities In Kenya, Orders Bank Accounts Frozen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has listed nine Kenyan individuals suspected of supporting terrorist activities in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CS Ordered that the bank accounts and property of the individuals be frozen with immediate effect.

“The only way to deny terrorists the means to threaten our way of life is to choke their facilitation networks, and this is why I have published the foregoing list so that they can no longer finance Al-Shabaab’s operations within our borders, ” said Matiang’i.

The nine persons are Halima Adan Ali, Waleed Ahmed Zein, Sheikh Guyo Gorsa Boru, Mohammed Abdi Ali (Abu Fidaa), Nuseiba Mohammed Haji, Abdimajit Adan Hassan, Mohammed Ali Abdi, Muktar Ibrahim Ali and Mire Abdullahi Elmi.

The CS said the resolution to freeze the individuals’ bank accounts was arrived at during the Counter Financing of Terrorism Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting held on February 5, 2020.

He said Kenya won’t relent in the war against terror in the country.

“As part of our comprehensive counterterrorism strategy, we continue to disrupt terrorist operations with a sole focus on bringing to book the perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts in line with our national laws and international obligations, ” he said.

“Fellow Kenyans, terrorism knows no bounds. We shall neither surrender into the hands of terrorism nor play into the narrative propounded by terrorists of discrimination along ethnic and religious lines in this war.”

Matiang’i also condoled with families that have lost their loved ones in the hands of Al Shabaab militants.

“Once again, we condole with the victims and families of those who have lost their lives to terror activities, and we pay tribute to our brothers and sisters who continue sacrificing day and night fighting this war from various fronts,” he added.

For years now, Kenya has been a target of Al Shabaab militants since sending its troops into Somalia to help in the fight against the group in 2011.

Last year, the government created special forums to fight extremism across the country.

The initiative is meant to end radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorism.

