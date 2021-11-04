Matiang’i Launches CyberCrime Committee to Crack Down on Cyberbullies

Cyber criminals have been put on notice following the launch of the National Computer and Cybercrimes Co-ordination committee. The committee, which was launched Thursday, will operate under the the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018.

“As we approach the general elections, our challenge number one is the misuse and abuse of social media,” Matiang’i said.

According to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, investing into the cybersecurity industry which is worth Sh13 billion will help put Kenya at par with other countries in the world in terms of cyber security.

“Nations around the world are pumping resources into research on cybersecurity… Our conflicts are going to move to the Judiciary, and the judges must be capacitated enough to help us resolve them,” he stated, urging all players dealing with law enforcement, including the Judiciary, to incorporate digital training within its ranks.

Read: ICT CS Mucheru to launch Sh150 Million Cybersecurity Hub in Thika

He said the digital economy could only thrive if adequate cyber security measures were put in place.

“Train people to understand the complexity of the challenges we are facing. Cybersecurity is a major thing,” he said.

He added that many aspects of life’s general operations had gone digital, prompting a need for preparation from all parties.

“You are either a digital alien, native or immigrant for survival.”

Matiang’i said that social media abuse had become rampant, and the government would take action against the perpetrators but in a professional way as stipulated by law.

“We are a strong democracy and believe in divergent views. Abuse of social media is a major issue and we will do our work as the law says.”

“Those who wake up and decide to abuse people on their space will have to be dealt with. The law is there for now,” said Matiang’i.

Read also: Safaricom Recognized As The Best-Managed Security Services Provider in East Africa

The cyber security law was already in place, but there was no body tasked with the identification and handling of threats.

Speaking at the event, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the new law was necessary in promoting Kenya’s digital economy.

“People have been giving public holidays on social media, kill others online, and even publish content from different countries to mislead citizens. This habit must stop,” said Mucheru.

The new director of the committee is Evans Ombati of National Command Cyber Centre. The newly formed committee is tasked with the prohibition, detection, investigation, prosecution of offenses such as illegal devices, and response to computer misuse and cybercrime among others

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...